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Sabre Insurance Group's (SBRE) "Add" Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Sabre Insurance Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Peel Hunt reiterated its “Add” rating on Sabre Insurance Group, maintaining a GBX 200 price target that implies 13.64% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with two Buy and two Hold ratings producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of GBX 181.75.
  • Sabre shares opened at GBX 176 after falling 4.3%; the insurer reported quarterly EPS of GBX 7.33, a 17.48% net margin and an 11.29% return on equity.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sabre Insurance Group.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "add" rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt's target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBRE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 152 price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 160 to GBX 180 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 185 to GBX 195 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 181.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 4.3%

SBRE opened at GBX 176 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 171.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.90. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 123 and a 52-week high of GBX 188.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Insurance Group will post 19.083558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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