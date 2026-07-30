Sabre (SABR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sabre to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $701.9050 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $760.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.02 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sabre Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of SABR opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $715.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Sabre has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,394 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 190,088 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 125,905 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,879,182 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Sabre by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 415,340 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 152,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sabre from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $1.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sabre

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world's principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre's suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

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