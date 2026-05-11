Safe Bulkers (SB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million.

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Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Safe Bulkers's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 645,834 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,984 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers Inc NYSE: SB is a dry bulk shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers. The company operates a modern fleet of vessels, including Panamax, Supramax and Kamsarmax bulk carriers, designed to serve a variety of trade routes and cargo types. Safe Bulkers’ fleet is employed under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements, offering flexibility to respond to market demand and optimize vessel utilization.

Founded in 2008, Safe Bulkers began trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in the same year, establishing itself as a publicly listed provider of dry bulk transportation services.

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