Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and traded as high as $50.31. Sage Group shares last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 32,846 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGPYY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Sage Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sage Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sage Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sage Group

Sage Group Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

About Sage Group

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company's product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

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