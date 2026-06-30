SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.0810.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SailPoint from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Get SailPoint alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIL

Insider Activity

In other SailPoint news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 47,444 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $543,708.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,786,212 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,989.52. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 7,487 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $149,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 189,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,520. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 534,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,848. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SailPoint by 40.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,764,870 shares of the company's stock worth $23,367,000 after buying an additional 504,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SailPoint by 178.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,497 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SailPoint by 531.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 251,770 shares of the company's stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the first quarter worth $5,214,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the first quarter worth $1,508,000.

SailPoint Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of SailPoint stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00. SailPoint has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.14 million for the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SailPoint, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SailPoint wasn't on the list.

While SailPoint currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here