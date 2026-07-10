SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Shares Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.8220. 2,040,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,655,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Specifically, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $291,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 1,312,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,157.82. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 23,940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $389,982.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,331,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,691,943.19. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In other news, President Matt Mills sold 34,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $529,091.04. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,373,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,599,940.54. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Read Our Latest Report on SailPoint

SailPoint News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SailPoint this week:

SailPoint Stock Down 7.1%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.20.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,681,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,173,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SailPoint by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,593 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in SailPoint by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,895,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,339,000 after purchasing an additional 978,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in SailPoint by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,869,273 shares of the company's stock worth $63,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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