SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAIL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.94.

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SailPoint Price Performance

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. SailPoint has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. SailPoint's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Analysts expect that SailPoint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 46,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $709,350.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,707,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,333,381.64. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Matt Mills sold 43,485 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $708,370.65. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,407,849 shares in the company, valued at $39,223,860.21. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 497,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SailPoint

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the 1st quarter worth $7,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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