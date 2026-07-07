SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Trading Up 6.5% - What's Next?

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.88. 2,757,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,586,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Get SailPoint alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SailPoint from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SailPoint

SailPoint Trading Up 4.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.20.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Research analysts predict that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SailPoint

In other SailPoint news, EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 20,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $230,139.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 968,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,891.96. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 47,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $543,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,786,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,989.52. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 387,789 shares of company stock worth $4,704,332 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SailPoint, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SailPoint wasn't on the list.

While SailPoint currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here