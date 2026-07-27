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Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Salesforce logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Salesforce a “Moderate Buy” consensus: Of 46 ratings, 26 are buy or strong buy, 16 are holds and four are sells. The average 12-month price target is approximately $249.51.
  • Salesforce exceeded quarterly expectations: The company reported $3.88 in EPS versus the $3.13 consensus estimate and $11.13 billion in revenue, up 13.3% year over year. Shares opened at $163.65, near the lower end of their 12-month range.
  • Growth catalysts include major government and AI opportunities: Salesforce secured a $1.6 billion, three-year agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, while continued AI-related enterprise demand and acquisitions such as Qualified and MeshMesh support its expansion strategy.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Salesforce.

Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the forty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.5128.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $287.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $163.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day moving average is $187.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $274.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 410.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 148 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a $1.6 billion, three-year agreement to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to government AI deals, suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of Qualified and MeshMesh, reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: One article flagged a “critical security test” for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Salesforce was also mentioned in a piece about the company falling more than the broader market the prior day, reflecting that the stock has still been under pressure despite the recent upbeat headlines. Article Title

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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