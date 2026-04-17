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Salesforce's (CRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Salesforce logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on Salesforce (CRM) with a $255 price target, implying roughly a 40.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Salesforce beat quarterly expectations, reporting $3.81 EPS versus $3.05 consensus and $11.20B in revenue (up 12.1% YoY), and provided FY2027 EPS guidance of 13.110–13.190 and Q1 guidance of 3.110–3.130.
  • The company’s board authorized a $25 billion share buyback program, enabling repurchase of up to about 14.1% of outstanding shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Salesforce.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the CRM provider's stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 40.59% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $279.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 2.1%

Salesforce stock opened at $181.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $296.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.Salesforce's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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