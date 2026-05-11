Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sally Beauty updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.520-0.560 EPS.

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Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Sally Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 49,290 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 463,127 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,842 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Sally Beauty from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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