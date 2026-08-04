Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and traded as high as $22.11. Sampo shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 25,885 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAXPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Sampo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sampo in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sampo from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sampo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sampo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Sampo Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sampo PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Sampo Company Profile

Sampo plc is a Finland-based insurance and financial services group that primarily underwrites property and casualty (P&C) insurance while also offering life insurance and related financial products. The company operates through subsidiaries that provide a mix of retail and corporate insurance solutions, claims handling and risk management services. Its business model emphasizes underwriting discipline and diversified exposure across personal, commercial and specialty insurance lines.

Sampo's operations include well-known subsidiaries that deliver core products and services: a Nordic P&C insurer that writes motor, property, liability and specialty lines, and a life insurance and wealth management arm that offers savings, pension solutions and asset management services.

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