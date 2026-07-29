Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 3,653 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,653 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $127,672.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 425,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,546. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,653 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $135,161.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 2,039 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $65,411.12.

On Monday, June 22nd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,614 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $51,986.94.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $165,339.33.

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Samsara Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:IOT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. 8,179,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,218. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 43.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,987 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Improving technical momentum: Samsara recently moved above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. These widely followed levels may signal strengthening short- and long-term trends and attract momentum-focused investors. Samsara reclaimed the 50-day moving average Samsara crossed the 200-day moving average

Samsara recently moved above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. These widely followed levels may signal strengthening short- and long-term trends and attract momentum-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest in software stocks: Samsara was included in coverage highlighting strong gains in Atlassian, ServiceNow and Samsara, suggesting the broader software and AI investment theme is helping support sentiment around IOT. Coverage of Atlassian, ServiceNow and Samsara shares

Samsara was included in coverage highlighting strong gains in Atlassian, ServiceNow and Samsara, suggesting the broader software and AI investment theme is helping support sentiment around IOT. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating results remain a supporting factor: Samsara’s latest reported quarter exceeded earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue rising 30.5% year over year. Management also provided fiscal 2027 earnings guidance of $0.70 to $0.72 per share.

Samsara’s latest reported quarter exceeded earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue rising 30.5% year over year. Management also provided fiscal 2027 earnings guidance of $0.70 to $0.72 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high: Hedge funds and other institutions own approximately 96% of the stock. Several large investors increased their positions, although these holdings reflect prior-quarter filings rather than current trading activity.

Hedge funds and other institutions own approximately 96% of the stock. Several large investors increased their positions, although these holdings reflect prior-quarter filings rather than current trading activity. Negative Sentiment: Executives made sizable planned sales: CEO Sanjit Biswas and insider John Bicket each sold more than $9.5 million of shares in July, substantially reducing their respective holdings. Chief Accounting Officer Benjamin Kirchhoff also sold approximately $36,000. The transactions were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which limits their usefulness as a signal of current management concerns, but the volume may still weigh on sentiment. Samsara CEO sale filing Samsara insider sale filing

CEO Sanjit Biswas and insider John Bicket each sold more than $9.5 million of shares in July, substantially reducing their respective holdings. Chief Accounting Officer Benjamin Kirchhoff also sold approximately $36,000. The transactions were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which limits their usefulness as a signal of current management concerns, but the volume may still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains demanding: Samsara trades at a very high earnings multiple, leaving IOT vulnerable if growth slows or future results fail to exceed expectations. Analysts nevertheless maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average target of $45.33.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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