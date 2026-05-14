Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 168,227 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,807,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $434,416. The trade was a 91.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, John Bicket sold 95,673 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,628,137.31.

On Thursday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 72,816 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,074,527.84.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Bicket sold 87,227 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,533,944.35.

On Tuesday, April 28th, John Bicket sold 103,857 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,063,781.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Bicket sold 96,690 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $2,705,386.20.

On Tuesday, April 14th, John Bicket sold 167,210 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $4,447,786.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Bicket sold 10,009 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $309,878.64.

On Wednesday, April 1st, John Bicket sold 116,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $3,704,254.80.

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Bicket sold 137,405 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $4,320,013.20.

On Tuesday, February 17th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00.

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Samsara Trading Up 1.7%

Samsara stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 4,502,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,471. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,398.75, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Samsara from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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