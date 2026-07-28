Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 202,548 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 202,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $7,455,791.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,069,954. The trade was a 70.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, John Bicket sold 61,352 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,077,992.24.

On Wednesday, July 8th, John Bicket sold 17,975 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $631,102.25.

On Tuesday, July 7th, John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,042,662.25.

On Thursday, May 28th, John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $946,764.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, John Bicket sold 129,021 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,873,210.42.

On Tuesday, May 26th, John Bicket sold 104,534 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $3,251,007.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, John Bicket sold 95,673 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,628,137.31.

On Tuesday, May 12th, John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,807,927.66.

On Thursday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 72,816 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,074,527.84.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Bicket sold 87,227 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,533,944.35.

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Samsara Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,196. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the company's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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