Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $2,626,901.16 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 95,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,626,901.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,856,972. This represents a 58.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,809,213.76.

On Thursday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,958 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,078,573.42.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,067 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,529,296.35.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 103,875 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,064,312.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,562 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $2,701,804.76.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 167,338 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $4,451,190.80.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,381 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $321,499.57.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 116,576 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $3,707,116.80.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 136,943 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $4,305,487.92.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00.

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Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,471. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The business's 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,398.75, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.Samsara's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Samsara by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,689,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $127,415,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock worth $397,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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