Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $2,628,137.31 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 95,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,628,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,856,972. This trade represents a 58.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,807,927.66.

On Thursday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 72,816 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,074,527.84.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Bicket sold 87,227 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,533,944.35.

On Tuesday, April 28th, John Bicket sold 103,857 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,063,781.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Bicket sold 96,690 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $2,705,386.20.

On Tuesday, April 14th, John Bicket sold 167,210 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $4,447,786.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Bicket sold 10,009 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $309,878.64.

On Wednesday, April 1st, John Bicket sold 116,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $3,704,254.80.

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Bicket sold 137,405 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $4,320,013.20.

On Tuesday, February 17th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00.

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Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 4,502,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,553,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,398.75, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Samsara's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Samsara by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC now owns 556,582 shares of the company's stock worth $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,379,000 after purchasing an additional 286,193 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.9% during the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 313,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 227.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,204 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,801,787 shares of the company's stock worth $141,617,000 after purchasing an additional 252,681 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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