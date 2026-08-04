Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Freedom Capital

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Freedom Capital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanara MedTech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lowered Sanara MedTech from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital cut Sanara MedTech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sanara MedTech from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMTI

Sanara MedTech Trading Up 0.4%

SMTI opened at $34.00 on Monday. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sanara MedTech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,032 shares of the company's stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sanara MedTech by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanara MedTech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,049 shares of the company's stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 144.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,511 shares of the company's stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company's stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative devices for ear, nose and throat (ENT) healthcare. The company's core offering centers on minimally invasive sinus dilation systems designed to treat chronic sinusitis and related conditions. These products leverage balloon catheter technology to expand sinus pathways and improve patient outcomes while reducing recovery times. In addition to sinus solutions, the portfolio extends to procedural tools and implants for otology and cranial applications.

With its legacy rooted in the assets of a former Johnson & Johnson business, Sanara MedTech combines decades of research and development in ENT therapies.

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