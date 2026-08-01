Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other research firms have also commented on SNDK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,811.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,214.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,729.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,116.58. Sandisk has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sandisk will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure spending remains a major potential growth driver. Analysts point to more than $750 billion in expected 2026 Big Tech capital expenditures, which could support demand for Sandisk’s enterprise storage and memory products. Buy 5 AI Infrastructure Stocks as Big Tech’s Assure Lasting AI Frenzy

AI infrastructure spending remains a major potential growth driver. Analysts point to more than $750 billion in expected 2026 Big Tech capital expenditures, which could support demand for Sandisk’s enterprise storage and memory products. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s roughly $190 billion capital-spending commitment and strong AI-related results helped revive optimism about data-center demand. Samsung also reported a sharp increase in chip profit and expects memory shortages to persist into 2028, supporting the broader industry outlook. Why Memory Stocks Are Roaring Back

Microsoft’s roughly $190 billion capital-spending commitment and strong AI-related results helped revive optimism about data-center demand. Samsung also reported a sharp increase in chip profit and expects memory shortages to persist into 2028, supporting the broader industry outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish analyses argue that AI inference and enterprise storage may structurally improve NAND demand. Sandisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while analysts have continued raising estimates. Sandisk’s Biggest Opportunity Yet

Several bullish analyses argue that AI inference and enterprise storage may structurally improve NAND demand. Sandisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while analysts have continued raising estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect a significant move around the August 5 earnings release. The event could bring a sharp rebound if results and guidance confirm AI demand, but it also creates elevated downside risk if expectations are missed. SanDisk Q4 Earnings Options Outlook

Options traders expect a significant move around the August 5 earnings release. The event could bring a sharp rebound if results and guidance confirm AI demand, but it also creates elevated downside risk if expectations are missed. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that Chinese competition could intensify another NAND downturn. Some analysts also warn that the AI boom may moderate before 2029, making Sandisk’s elevated valuation and ambitious price targets vulnerable. Sandisk Stock Slides as Chinese Competition Rattles NAND Outlook

Investors remain concerned that Chinese competition could intensify another NAND downturn. Some analysts also warn that the AI boom may moderate before 2029, making Sandisk’s elevated valuation and ambitious price targets vulnerable. Negative Sentiment: The rapid reversal in memory stocks and recent forced selling have weakened sentiment, with Sandisk’s technical indicators reaching deeply oversold levels. That may attract bargain hunters, but it also highlights how sharply expectations and momentum have deteriorated. Is the Sandisk Stock Crash Over?

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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