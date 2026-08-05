Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 44.000-46.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 41.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.4 billion.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDK traded down $77.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,350.50. 15,189,962 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,523,463. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,722.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,135.35. Sandisk has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $2,354.39. The company has a market capitalization of $200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $10,863,593. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-bandwidth flash strengthens the AI growth story. SanDisk and SK hynix released the first Open Compute Project technical specification for High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), with Google participating in the broader effort. Standardization could help accelerate adoption of flash storage for AI inference and create a new market opportunity for SanDisk. Sandisk and SK hynix Advance Global Standardization of High Bandwidth Flash

SanDisk and SK hynix released the first Open Compute Project technical specification for High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), with Google participating in the broader effort. Standardization could help accelerate adoption of flash storage for AI inference and create a new market opportunity for SanDisk. Positive Sentiment: New QLC technology targets expanding data-center demand. SanDisk and Kioxia unveiled 10th-generation QLC 3D flash memory with industry-leading bit density. The product is aimed at AI infrastructure, cloud platforms and other data-intensive workloads, potentially improving storage capacity and cost efficiency. New 3D Flash Memory Technology from Kioxia and Sandisk

SanDisk and Kioxia unveiled 10th-generation QLC 3D flash memory with industry-leading bit density. The product is aimed at AI infrastructure, cloud platforms and other data-intensive workloads, potentially improving storage capacity and cost efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects strong fiscal fourth-quarter results. Estimates call for roughly $8.4 billion to $8.7 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS in the mid-$30s. Analysts are focused on AI data-center demand, enterprise SSD sales, stronger NAND pricing and potential upside to prior guidance. Wall Street Forecasters Revamp SanDisk Expectations

Estimates call for roughly $8.4 billion to $8.7 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS in the mid-$30s. Analysts are focused on AI data-center demand, enterprise SSD sales, stronger NAND pricing and potential upside to prior guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the immediate catalyst. SanDisk reports after the market close, and options imply an approximately 15% to 16% move in either direction. Investors will scrutinize NAND prices, shipment growth, gross margins, enterprise SSD demand, fiscal 2027 contracts and first-quarter guidance. SanDisk Stock Could Move After Earnings

SanDisk reports after the market close, and options imply an approximately 15% to 16% move in either direction. Investors will scrutinize NAND prices, shipment growth, gross margins, enterprise SSD demand, fiscal 2027 contracts and first-quarter guidance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain significant. The stock’s recent rally has raised the bar for a beat-and-raise report. Bears warn that prior margin gains were driven more by pricing than shipment growth, while NAND oversupply, Chinese competition and cyclical pricing could pressure future results. SanDisk Q4 Earnings Preview

The stock’s recent rally has raised the bar for a beat-and-raise report. Bears warn that prior margin gains were driven more by pricing than shipment growth, while NAND oversupply, Chinese competition and cyclical pricing could pressure future results. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale adds a minor cautionary signal. Director Bernard Shek sold 600 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his holdings by about 1.9%. Because the sale was scheduled in advance and relatively small, its impact is likely limited. SanDisk Insider Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,253,728,000 after buying an additional 904,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sandisk by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after buying an additional 199,545 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $190,425,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandisk by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,168 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $389,818,000 after acquiring an additional 163,416 shares during the last quarter.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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