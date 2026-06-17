Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Down 1.6% - Should You Sell?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,938.00 and last traded at $1,958.80. 9,033,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 16,968,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,991.55.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,580.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,342.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $778.73.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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