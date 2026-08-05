Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1,345.00 and last traded at $1,350.50. 14,440,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 16,506,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,427.62.

Specifically, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.16, for a total value of $697,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,928,176.40. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore set a $3,100.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-bandwidth flash strengthens the AI growth story. SanDisk and SK hynix released the first Open Compute Project technical specification for High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), with Google participating in the broader effort. Standardization could help accelerate adoption of flash storage for AI inference and create a new market opportunity for SanDisk. Sandisk and SK hynix Advance Global Standardization of High Bandwidth Flash

SanDisk and SK hynix released the first Open Compute Project technical specification for High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), with Google participating in the broader effort. Standardization could help accelerate adoption of flash storage for AI inference and create a new market opportunity for SanDisk. Positive Sentiment: New QLC technology targets expanding data-center demand. SanDisk and Kioxia unveiled 10th-generation QLC 3D flash memory with industry-leading bit density. The product is aimed at AI infrastructure, cloud platforms and other data-intensive workloads, potentially improving storage capacity and cost efficiency. New 3D Flash Memory Technology from Kioxia and Sandisk

SanDisk and Kioxia unveiled 10th-generation QLC 3D flash memory with industry-leading bit density. The product is aimed at AI infrastructure, cloud platforms and other data-intensive workloads, potentially improving storage capacity and cost efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects strong fiscal fourth-quarter results. Estimates call for roughly $8.4 billion to $8.7 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS in the mid-$30s. Analysts are focused on AI data-center demand, enterprise SSD sales, stronger NAND pricing and potential upside to prior guidance. Wall Street Forecasters Revamp SanDisk Expectations

Estimates call for roughly $8.4 billion to $8.7 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS in the mid-$30s. Analysts are focused on AI data-center demand, enterprise SSD sales, stronger NAND pricing and potential upside to prior guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the immediate catalyst. SanDisk reports after the market close, and options imply an approximately 15% to 16% move in either direction. Investors will scrutinize NAND prices, shipment growth, gross margins, enterprise SSD demand, fiscal 2027 contracts and first-quarter guidance. SanDisk Stock Could Move After Earnings

SanDisk reports after the market close, and options imply an approximately 15% to 16% move in either direction. Investors will scrutinize NAND prices, shipment growth, gross margins, enterprise SSD demand, fiscal 2027 contracts and first-quarter guidance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain significant. The stock’s recent rally has raised the bar for a beat-and-raise report. Bears warn that prior margin gains were driven more by pricing than shipment growth, while NAND oversupply, Chinese competition and cyclical pricing could pressure future results. SanDisk Q4 Earnings Preview

The stock’s recent rally has raised the bar for a beat-and-raise report. Bears warn that prior margin gains were driven more by pricing than shipment growth, while NAND oversupply, Chinese competition and cyclical pricing could pressure future results. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale adds a minor cautionary signal. Director Bernard Shek sold 600 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his holdings by about 1.9%. Because the sale was scheduled in advance and relatively small, its impact is likely limited. SanDisk Insider Selling

Sandisk Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 5.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,722.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,135.35.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the second quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in Sandisk during the second quarter worth $443,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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