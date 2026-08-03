Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 6% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,316.45 and last traded at $1,288.03. 14,487,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 16,542,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,214.83.

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Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDK. Argus assumed coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,729.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,121.70.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Sandisk during the second quarter worth $50,000. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in Sandisk by 10.0% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nolet Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the second quarter worth $281,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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