Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Down 2.4% - Here's Why

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,861.01 and last traded at $1,916.1390. Approximately 9,566,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 16,768,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,963.60.

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More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SNDK. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,474.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $845.76. The company has a market capitalization of $283.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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