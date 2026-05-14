Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Down 4.5% - Should You Sell?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,362.00 and last traded at $1,382.72. Approximately 11,065,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 18,419,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,447.23.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Sandisk from $980.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,065.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $204.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.61.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $13,546,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $7,046,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here