Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Down 7.3% - Time to Sell?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $998.19 and last traded at $1,015.89. Approximately 23,534,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 16,471,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,096.10.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDK. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sandisk from $3,250.00 to $3,050.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,747.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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