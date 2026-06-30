Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Up 10.9% - Here's What Happened

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,280.80 and last traded at $2,273.73. Approximately 11,260,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 16,677,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,050.39.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDK shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,665.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,568.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $898.61. The firm has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Sandisk by 108.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 52 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandisk by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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