Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Up 22% - Here's Why

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 22% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,348.00 and last traded at $2,335.00. 14,718,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 16,763,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,914.46.

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Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,603.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Trading Up 22.0%

The firm has a market cap of $345.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 4.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,494.22 and its 200 day moving average is $857.75.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 52 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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