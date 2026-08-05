SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 46.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

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SandRidge Energy Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:SD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 373,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,533. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $488.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SD. Weiss Ratings lowered SandRidge Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded SandRidge Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SandRidge Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SandRidge Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SD

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc NYSE: SD is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge's asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

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