SandRidge Energy (SD) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect SandRidge Energy to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.37%.The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million.

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SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.54. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

SandRidge Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from SandRidge Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. SandRidge Energy's dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SD. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SandRidge Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SandRidge Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 92.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc NYSE: SD is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge's asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

Further Reading

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