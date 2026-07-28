Sanjit Biswas Sells 202,617 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 202,617 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $7,458,331.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,954. This trade represents a 70.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 61,283 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,075,655.21.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 19,095 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $670,043.55.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,001,479.85.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 31,081 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $970,038.01.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 128,159 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $3,848,614.77.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 104,660 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $3,254,926.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 95,628 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,626,901.16.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,809,213.76.

On Thursday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,958 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,078,573.42.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,067 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,529,296.35.

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Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. 1,212,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,105,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 377.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Report on IOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Samsara by 43.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,987 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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