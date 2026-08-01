Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.50.

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Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.34. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,960,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,102,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $441,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 728,134.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,194,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,339 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanofi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi reported second-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share, exceeding the $1.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 16% year over year to $14.04 billion, above expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi quarterly earnings report

Sanofi reported second-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share, exceeding the $1.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 16% year over year to $14.04 billion, above expectations of $13.02 billion. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand for blockbuster immunology drug Dupixent drove the results, with quarterly sales surpassing €5 billion for the first time. The performance led Sanofi to raise its 2026 outlook, targeting roughly 10% sales growth excluding currency effects and slightly faster growth in business earnings per share. Sanofi raises sales outlook on Dupixent strength

Strong demand for blockbuster immunology drug Dupixent drove the results, with quarterly sales surpassing €5 billion for the first time. The performance led Sanofi to raise its 2026 outlook, targeting roughly 10% sales growth excluding currency effects and slightly faster growth in business earnings per share. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity showed traders purchased 4,046 call options, 74% above average daily volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, but it does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Unusually high options activity showed traders purchased 4,046 call options, 74% above average daily volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, but it does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Management acknowledged that weak decision-making and execution hurt the pipeline. The new CEO plans to overhaul and prioritize R&D, raising concerns about the timing and strength of future product launches. Sanofi discusses pipeline and R&D discipline

Management acknowledged that weak decision-making and execution hurt the pipeline. The new CEO plans to overhaul and prioritize R&D, raising concerns about the timing and strength of future product launches. Negative Sentiment: The positive earnings and guidance news was overshadowed by pipeline setbacks, leaving investors focused on whether Dupixent’s momentum can offset longer-term portfolio risks. Sanofi beats earnings but faces pipeline setbacks

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Further Reading

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