Saputo (TSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Ventum Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other analysts also recently commented on SAP. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Saputo from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$46.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

Saputo Stock Down 0.3%

TSE:SAP opened at C$38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.10. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.17 and a twelve month high of C$45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.15. The company's 50 day moving average is C$42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.95.

Saputo (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter. Saputo had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Turcotte sold 2,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$87,354.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,336 shares in the company, valued at C$351,612.48. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,659 shares of company stock valued at $112,169. Insiders own 40.45% of the company's stock.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.

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