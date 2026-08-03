Sarah Ellard Sells 57,597 Shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ellard sold 57,597 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602, for a total transaction of £346,733.94.

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Chemring Group Stock Performance

Chemring Group stock traded up GBX 12.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 604.50. 1,109,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,160. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 535.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 526.73. Chemring Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446.52 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 6.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of £237.30 million during the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 600 to GBX 580 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 650 target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 658 target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 590 to GBX 660 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 617.

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Chemring Group Company Profile

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers' complex needs. Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today's increasingly unstable world. We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success. Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

Further Reading

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