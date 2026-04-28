Saratoga Investment (SAR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $30.8530 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

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Saratoga Investment Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. 20,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,900. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $365.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. Saratoga Investment's payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Saratoga Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of private U.S. companies. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAR, the firm primarily targets middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and technology. Its investment approach combines debt and equity instruments, providing flexible capital solutions such as first-lien and second-lien secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and common equity positions.

As an actively managed vehicle, Saratoga Investment works closely with portfolio companies’ management teams to support growth initiatives, operational improvements, and strategic transactions.

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