Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.6296.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

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Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.71). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.74% and a negative net margin of 38.34%.The company had revenue of $442.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $123,207.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,040.30. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,098.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company's stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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