Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.4861 per share and revenue of $381.9780 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $2.18. Sarepta Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.42) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,098.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 165.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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