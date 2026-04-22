Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $7.3690, with a volume of 9386205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SATL. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Satellogic in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 target price on Satellogic in a report on Friday, February 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded Satellogic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $4.50 price target on Satellogic in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SATL

Satellogic Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $999.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Satellogic had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Satellogic Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fitzgerald L. P. Cantor sold 500,000 shares of Satellogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,356,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,906,065. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,024,373 shares of company stock worth $5,447,676 in the last ninety days. 51.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATL. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company's stock.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company's satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic's vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth's surface.

Further Reading

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