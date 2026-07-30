Saul Centers (BFS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Saul Centers to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $78.98 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Saul Centers Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BFS opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $38.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $858.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Saul Centers's dividend payout ratio is 222.64%.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

In other news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $90,324.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,755,611.54. This represents a 3.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Saul Centers

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, development and management of retail properties. The company's portfolio is focused on grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers, providing stable, long-term cash flows through leasing arrangements with national and regional retailers. In addition to ground-up development, Saul Centers actively pursues redevelopment and adaptive reuse projects to enhance value in existing assets.

Founded by the Saul family in 1945, Saul Centers has grown from a local real estate development firm into a listed REIT while maintaining its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

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