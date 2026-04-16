Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

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Savannah Resources Trading Up 1.9%

SAV opened at GBX 5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £139.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Savannah Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 3.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "speculative buy" rating and issued a GBX 11 target price on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savannah Resources has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAV

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal. The company was formerly known as African Mining and Exploration plc and changed its name to Savannah Resources Plc in September 2013. Savannah Resources Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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