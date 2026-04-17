Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 2.5% - Here's Why

Shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 1,719,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,714,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SVRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Savara from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Savara

Savara Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Savara by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Savara by 930.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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