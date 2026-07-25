Savaria (TSE:SIS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotia lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD increased their price objective on Savaria from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$33.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIS

Savaria Stock Performance

TSE:SIS opened at C$30.98 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$29.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.42. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$19.54 and a 1-year high of C$31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$235.55 million during the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savaria news, Director Les Teague sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.92, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 9,736 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.00, for a total transaction of C$282,344.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,762,279. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,124. Insiders own 17.45% of the company's stock.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

Further Reading

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