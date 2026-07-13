Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.33 and last traded at C$31.15, with a volume of 5056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.09.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$30.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$33.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Savaria

Savaria Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$235.55 million for the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 9,736 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.00, for a total transaction of C$282,344.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,762,279. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Also, Director Les Teague sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.92, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,124. 17.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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