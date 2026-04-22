Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.50 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIS. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$33.33.

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Savaria Price Performance

TSE:SIS traded up C$1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.14. 118,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.86. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$16.77 and a 1-year high of C$30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$241.78 million for the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts expect that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savaria news, insider Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 2,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,352,630. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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