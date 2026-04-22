Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.4286.

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Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Savers Value Village

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company's stock.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Savers Value Village stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $464.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $458.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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