Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

SVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 41,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $419,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,419.04. This trade represents a 46.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $453,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,330,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,909 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,150,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 118.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,745,540 shares of the company's stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 945,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,431,252 shares of the company's stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 491,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,003 shares of the company's stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 487,136 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:SVV opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.23. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $394.53 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 1.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

Further Reading

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