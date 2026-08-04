Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) General Counsel Sells $104,800.00 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Medway sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 14,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,331.20. This represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Savers Value Village Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SVV stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $403.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Savers Value Village by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 801.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVV. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.60.

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Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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