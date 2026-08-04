Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Insider Melinda Geisser Sells 14,059 Shares of Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) insider Melinda Geisser sold 14,059 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $147,338.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,836.48. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Savers Value Village Price Performance

NYSE SVV traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,132,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.53 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 1.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. Analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SVV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 114,022 shares of the company's stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company's stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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