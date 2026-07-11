SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Trading Down 0.3% - Here's What Happened

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC - Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 74,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 145,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Get SBC Medical Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SBC Medical Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SBC Medical Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Stock Down 0.3%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $304.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. SBC Medical Group had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. On average, analysts predict that SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SBC Medical Group

In other SBC Medical Group news, CEO Yoshiyuki Aikawa sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $9,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,304,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,499,469.20. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 81.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SBC Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SBC Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SBC Medical Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in SBC Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

SBC Medical Group, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare management services company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SBC. The company specializes in supporting in-office ancillary service providers by offering a suite of administrative and operational solutions designed to streamline practice management and enhance revenue performance. Its core mission is to help physician practices, imaging centers and other ancillary service providers focus on patient care while outsourcing complex back-office functions.

The company's primary offerings include revenue cycle management, medical billing and coding, compliance oversight and transcription services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SBC Medical Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SBC Medical Group wasn't on the list.

While SBC Medical Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here