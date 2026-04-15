Scancell (LON:SCLP) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 and last traded at GBX 13.50, with a volume of 3979924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50.

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Scancell Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £140.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -193.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.16.

Scancell (LON:SCLP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Scancell had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a positive return on equity of 90.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scancell

Scancell LSE: SCLP is a clinical stage company leveraging two proprietary platforms, Immunobody® and Moditope®, to develop targeted off-the-shelf, patient-accessible active immunotherapies for a cancer-free future. The lead product iSCIB1+ is an Immunobody® DNA active immunotherapy that has demonstrated monotherapy activity in adjuvant melanoma. When combined with checkpoint therapies it showed additional clinical benefit over the checkpoints (CPI) alone in the ongoing Phase 2 SCOPE trial in advanced melanoma.

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