Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Scancell (LON:SCLP) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Scancell logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Scancell shares traded as high as GBX 14 and last at GBX 13.50 on heavy volume (~3.98M shares), with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages at GBX 12.49 and GBX 11.16 respectively.
  • Financials show the company is still unprofitable—quarterly EPS of GBX (0.55), a negative net margin of 116.98%, PE of -24.55 and analysts forecast about -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year; market cap is £140.1M.
  • Business update: Scancell is a clinical-stage biotech using Immunobody® and Moditope® platforms, and its lead candidate iSCIB1+ has shown monotherapy activity and added benefit with checkpoint inhibitors in the ongoing Phase 2 SCOPE trial for melanoma.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 and last traded at GBX 13.50, with a volume of 3979924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50.

Scancell Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £140.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -193.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.16.

Scancell (LON:SCLP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Scancell had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a positive return on equity of 90.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scancell

(Get Free Report)

Scancell LSE: SCLP is a clinical stage company leveraging two proprietary platforms, Immunobody® and Moditope®, to develop targeted off-the-shelf, patient-accessible active immunotherapies for a cancer-free future. The lead product iSCIB1+ is an Immunobody® DNA active immunotherapy that has demonstrated monotherapy activity in adjuvant melanoma. When combined with checkpoint therapies it showed additional clinical benefit over the checkpoints (CPI) alone in the ongoing Phase 2 SCOPE trial in advanced melanoma.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Scancell Right Now?

Before you consider Scancell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Scancell wasn't on the list.

While Scancell currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines